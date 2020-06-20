President Trump Removes U.S. Attorney Who Denied Resigning From Post

Attorney General William Barr announced Geoffrey Berman's removal after saying Berman resigned from his post.

Attorney General William Barr says President Donald Trump has officially fired the U.S. attorney for the southern district of New York after he denied submitting his resignation.

There has been a bit of back and forth, so let's take a step back. In a statement late Friday night, Barr announced Geoffrey Berman submitted his resignation.

However, Berman said he learned of this resignation from Barr's statement.

"I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning ... I will step down when a presidentially appointed nominee is confirmed by the Senate. Until then, our investigations will move forward without delay or interruption."

Barr sent Berman a letter Saturday saying he was "surprised and quite disappointed by [Berman's] press statement." Barr said: "Because you have declared that you have no intention of resigning, I have asked the President to remove you as of today, and he has done so."

Despite Barr's letter, the president told reporters Saturday he was "not involved" with Berman's firing.

"That's all up to the attorney general. Attorney General Barr is working on that. That's his department not my department. But we have a very capable attorney general so that's really up to him," President Trump said.

Berman — who was nominated by President Trump — headed the Justice Department's highest profile office, one charged with investigating major financial or white-collar crimes. It prosecuted Michael Cohen and is investigating Rudy Giuliani.

Barr had announced the president plans to nominate Jay Clayton, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, to serve as the next U.S. attorney for the southern district of New York. The deputy U.S. attorney for that district will temporarily serve in that position until the role is filled permanently.