President Trump Pushes Back On New FDA Vaccine Guidelines

October 7, 2020
The president dubbed them a "political hit job" meant to stop a coronavirus vaccine from being approved before election day.
President Donald Trump is pushing back against new, tougher FDA guidelines for emergency vaccine authorization.
The agency released the non-binding guidelines Tuesday. The president dubbed them a "political hit job" meant to stop a coronavirus vaccine from being approved before election day.
The main point of contention is a recommendation that trials allow two months of observation after test subjects get the final dose. That has to be done before approval can be granted.
Contains footage from CNN.