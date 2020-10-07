President Trump Pushes Back On New FDA Vaccine Guidelines

The president dubbed them a "political hit job" meant to stop a coronavirus vaccine from being approved before election day.

President Donald Trump is pushing back against new, tougher FDA guidelines for emergency vaccine authorization.

The agency released the non-binding guidelines Tuesday. The president dubbed them a "political hit job" meant to stop a coronavirus vaccine from being approved before election day.

The main point of contention is a recommendation that trials allow two months of observation after test subjects get the final dose. That has to be done before approval can be granted.

Contains footage from CNN.