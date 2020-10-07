WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

President Trump Pushes Back On New FDA Vaccine Guidelines

SMS
President Trump Pushes Back On New FDA Vaccine Guidelines
By Briana Koeneman
By Briana Koeneman
October 7, 2020
October 7, 2020
The president dubbed them a "political hit job" meant to stop a coronavirus vaccine from being approved before election day.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

President Donald Trump is pushing back against new, tougher FDA guidelines for emergency vaccine authorization.

The agency released the non-binding guidelines Tuesday. The president dubbed them a "political hit job" meant to stop a coronavirus vaccine from being approved before election day. 

The main point of contention is a recommendation that trials allow two months of observation after test subjects get the final dose. That has to be done before approval can be granted.

Contains footage from CNN

SMS