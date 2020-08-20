President Trump Proposes Tax On Cars Crossing Southern Border

The tax would fund President Trump's proposed border wall.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

President Donald Trump is proposing a new way to fund his proposed border wall — taxing cars crossing into the U.S.

"They’re going to pay at the border, at the gate — cars going through. We’re going to do a toll, or we may do a toll for money being sent back and forth. They will pay for it. Yeah, they are paying for it. It’s a hundred percent," the president said.

Mexican border town officials criticized the idea as a desperate election year stunt.

Government data reports an average of 200,000 cars crossed from Mexico into the U.S. last year each day.

That number will likely be lower this year due to coronavirus-related border restrictions.