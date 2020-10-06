President Trump Posts Misleading COVID-19 Information After Diagnosis

In social media posts, President Trump said the seasonal flu deadlier than COVID-19 just a day after leaving the hospital for a coronavirus diagnosis.

Just a day after being in the hospital because of a COVID-19 infection, President Donald Trump posted misinformation about the lethal nature of coronavirus and once again compared it to the flu.

President Trump was discharged from the hospital Monday night and told Americans not to let the virus dominate their lives as he posed and spoke without a mask.

Tuesday, the president said in Twitter and Facebook posts that sometimes over 100,000 people die from the flu, and that number doesn't cause us to close the country down. That number is not accurate.

The CDC says between 12,000 and 61,000 people have died annually from the flu in the past 10 years. More than 210,000 people have died from the coronavirus this year.

Twitter put a notice on the tweet saying it spreads misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19. Facebook removed the post from its site. Both platforms have pledged to flag posts if they share misleading information about the virus.

Contains footage from CNN.