President Trump Partially Approves Iowa Wind Storm Relief

President Trump approved $45 million to aid public efforts like debris removal but left out billions for private home and farm building repairs.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

President Donald Trump has partially approved an emergency request to help Iowa recover from last week's surprise wind storm where 100 mph gusts flattened thousands of acres of corn and destroyed grain storage bins.

The president signed part of Gov. Kim Reynolds' request Monday — approving $45 million for public assistance programs for things like debris removal and public utility repair.

President Trump tweeted he signed the bill in "Full," but a FEMA spokesperson said he left off several of Iowa's assistance requests.

The agency said the president left out $82.7 million for individual subsidies for destroyed homes, $3.7 billion for damaged farms and $100 million for private utility repair. However, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley said "additional approval for individual assistance is expected soon."

The hurricane-force wind storm, called a derecho, tore across the Midwest Aug. 10, killing three people, destroying a third of Iowa's corn crop and damaging 8,200 homes.