President Trump Might Invoke Defense Production Act

President Trump says he could use the Defense Production Act to make sure Americans have priority for the vaccines made in the U.S.

The president made the remarks at a White House event Tuesday following reports that the administration turned down the chance to buy more doses of Pfizer's potential vaccine.

The U.S. has already ordered 100 million doses from Pfizer, enough to vaccinate 50 million people.