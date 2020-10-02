President Donald Trump, Melania Trump Test Positive For Coronavirus

President Trump said they would begin their "quarantine and recovery process immediately."

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

He made the announcement in a tweet late Thursday. He said they would begin their "quarantine and recovery process immediately."

The news came after senior adviser Hope Hicks tested positive.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Melania Trump said they are quarantining at home and are "feeling good." In a tweet, she said: "Please be sure you are staying safe and we will all get through this together."

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

