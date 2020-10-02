WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

President Donald Trump, Melania Trump Test Positive For Coronavirus

By Katie Cammarata
October 2, 2020
President Trump said they would begin their "quarantine and recovery process immediately."
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. 

He made the announcement in a tweet late Thursday. He said they would begin their "quarantine and recovery process immediately." 

The news came after senior adviser Hope Hicks tested positive. 

Melania Trump said they are quarantining at home and are "feeling good." In a tweet, she said: "Please be sure you are staying safe and we will all get through this together."

