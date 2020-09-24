President Trump May Block Stricter Vaccine Standards

New guidance includes a suggestion for two months of data from trial participants.

President Donald Trump indicated Wednesday the White House might block stricter Food and Drug Administration standards for emergency use of coronavirus vaccines.

The Washington Post reported earlier this week the FDA would issue new guidance that would increase safety measures, such as a suggestion for about two months of data from trial participants.

The president said at a press conference the FDA's choice to tighten the standards was a "political move" and would cause an unnecessary delay.

"That sounds like a political move, because when you have Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, Moderna — these great companies coming up with these vaccines and they've done testing and everything else, I'm saying why would they have to be, you know, adding great length to the process? We want to have people not get sick. The vaccine is very important. It's the final step. I believe it's going to be the final step."