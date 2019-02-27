President Trump And Kim Jong-Un Meet For Their Second Summit

This is the world leaders' second summit together.

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met for their highly anticipated summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Wednesday.

"I thought the first summit was a great success. And I think this one hopefully will be equal or greater than the first," President Trump said.

As Newsy previously reported, the U.S. will focus on four main priorities at the summit: strengthening ties between the U.S. and North Korea, complete denuclearization, establishing a peace regime on the Korean peninsula, and returning the remains of American soldiers killed in the Korean War.

President Trump and Kim met last year at a summit in Singapore that concluded with a vague agreement in which Kim "reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization," and President Trump agreed to "provide security guarantees" to North Korea.

To date, North Korea has closed one of its nuclear test sites, started dismantling another and hasn't conducted a nuclear test since 2017.

Additional reporting from Newsy affiliate CNN.