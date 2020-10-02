President Trump Hospitalized At Walter Reed Medical Center

The White House has not provided much information about the President's health, even after he was hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

President Trump is hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center with the coronavirus.

We know he is experiencing mild symptoms like fatigue. There are unconfirmed reports that he is also having a fever, but we don't know much more than that because, frankly, the White House has not told us.

We do know that his physician did administer an experimental antibody and that others around him have also tested positive for the virus.

In a video taped just before he left The White House, President Trump said, "I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support. I'm going to Walter Reed Hospital. I think I'm doing very well, but we're going to make sure that things work out. The first lady is doing very well, so thank you very much. I appreciate it. I will never forget it. Thank you."

The First Lady, who is also positive for the virus, has a headache and a small cough.

The White House says they have taken him in out of an abundance of caution. The president will be able to do work there. His wing is outfitted with an office for the chief of staff, its own ICU, a secure conference room, even living quarters for his physician.

It's expected, though, that he will be here more than just overnight.