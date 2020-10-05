President Trump Greets Supporters In Motorcade

Secret Service agents inside the vehicle could be seen in masks and other protective gear.

President Donald Trump briefly ventured out in a motorcade Sunday to salute cheering supporters, a move that disregarded precautions meant to contain the deadly virus that has forced his hospitalization and killed more than 209,000 Americans.





Hours earlier, President Trump’s medical team reported his blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days and that they gave him a steroid typically only recommended for the very sick. Still, the doctors said Trump’s health is improving and that he could be discharged as early as Monday.





Additional reporting by the Associated Press.