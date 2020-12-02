WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

President Trump Files Lawsuit In Wisconsin

By Eliana Moreno
December 2, 2020
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has until 8:30 tonight to respond to a lawsuit filed by President Trump.

The president is looking to invalidate more than 200,000 votes in an effort to change the outcome of the election, claiming — with no evidence — that absentee ballots were cast illegally.

He's targeting two counties, both overwhelmingly Democratic.

President Trump also wants Gov. Evers to withdraw his certification of the results.

President-elect Biden won the state by more than 20,000 votes.

