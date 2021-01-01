President Trump Extends Ban On Green Cards And Work Visas

Pres. Trump says his work visa ban extended though March is designed to protect American workers.

President Trump has extended bans on green cards and work visas through the end of March. The president imposed the bans several months ago because of the pandemic. They were set to expire Thursday night. President Trump said the measures will protect American jobs. President-elect Biden has opposed the restrictions. but it's unclear if and when he would he will reverse them.