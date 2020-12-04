WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

President Trump: DOJ Hasn't "Looked Very Hard" For Alleged Fraud

By Newsy Staff
December 4, 2020
President Trump is reportedly weighing whether to fire U.S. Attorney General William Barr.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

President Trump says the Department of Justice hasn't quote "looked very hard" into election fraud claims.

It comes just days after Attorney general William Barr said there's no evidence of  widespread tampering.

President Trump: "They haven't looked very hard, which is a disappointment, to be honest with you. Because it's massive fraud — whether you go to Wisconsin, where we just filed a case. Or Michigan, or if you look at what's happening in Georgia as an example, or Pennsylvania..."


Reporter: "Do you still have confidence in Bill Barr?"


President Trump: "Uh, ask me that in a number of weeks from now."

There are reports that President Trump is considering firing Barr.

