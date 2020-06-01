President Trump Blames Media For Weekend Of Unrest

The president bashed the media on Twitter after a weekend of unrest over the killing of George Floyd.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday night to call for "law and order" and bash the media after another night of unrest following the death of George Floyd. The president tweeted that the media was spreading fake news and accused reporters of fomenting "hatred and anarchy" with their coverage of the nationwide protests. This comes after several reports that White House advisers have urged the president to tone down his rhetoric on Twitter and have been calling on him to give a White House Oval Office address urging calm and denouncing systemic racism. There's no indication yet that the president plans to give such an address. Also on Sunday, the president's National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien in an interview with CNN denied that systemic racism exists in U.S. police forces. Instead, he blamed what he said were "a few bad apples" within police forces for racism against black people. Kellan Howell, Newsy, Washington.