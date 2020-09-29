President Trump And Joe Biden Views On Climate Change

When it comes to climate change, President Trump is skeptical while his opponent, Joe Biden, believes more needs to be done.

President Trump has long denied the existence of climate change, and has made moves that reflect that disbelief ... even as he calls himself an "environmentalist."

"I have done more environmental impact statements probably than anybody," President Trump said.

His opponent, Joe Biden has proposed a $2 trillion climate plan that would invest in clean energy in areas like infrastructure, the auto industry and agriculture.

"When Donald Trump thinks about climate change, he thinks 'hoax,'" Biden said. "When I think about it, I think jobs."

During his time in office, President Trump has rolled back many regulations designed to protect the environment. That includes withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord, a global effort to combat climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which he's said is "very unfair" to the United States.

When it comes to fracking, both support it.

"With fracking, the shale revolution, and the tremendous surge in American energy production, we’re showing that we can create jobs, safeguard the environment," President Trump said.

Although, Biden has said he wouldn't ban fracking, he has said he would not allow new fracking on federal lands.

President Trump has also opened public land to oil and gas extraction. Just last month, and most notably, the Trump administration made way for oil and gas drilling in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. But just recently, the president announced he was banning new drilling off the coasts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. Biden's campaign said he will aim to prevent drilling on federal lands and waters if elected president.

