President Trump And Joe Biden Face Off In Final Debate

Facing off for a final debate in Nashville, Tennessee, President Trump and Biden exchanged sharp criticisms over foreign relations and immigration.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A shift in tone during the final debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

After the first debate proved less than substantive, the Commission on Presidential Debates muted candidates' microphones during portions of the question period to avoid interruptions.

Though the pace of the debate proved different from round one, the personal attacks were still evident, each candidate spending considerable time denying accusations made about them.

"I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life. We learned this president paid 50 times the tax in China as a secret bank account, has one with China," Joe Biden said.

"I don't make money from China, you do. I don't make money from Ukraine, you do. I don't make money from Russia," President Donald Trump said.

When asked about his plans to combat the coronavirus, President Trump focused mostly on the need to reopen the country to jump-start the economy.

"We have to recover. We can't close up our nation. We have to open our schools, and we can't close up our nation, or you are not going to have a nation," Trump said.

Biden, on the other hand, calling for a more cautious approach focused on preventing the spread.

"We ought to be able to safely open, walk and chew gum at the same time, but they need resources to open," Biden said. "You need to be able to trace, and you need to be able to provide all of the resources needed to do this."

The candidates laid out drastically different visions for the country. President Trump calling for the termination of Obamacare, and Biden calling for building on it by adding a public option. They also argued about racism in America and how to handle immigration issues.

"We now have as strong a border as we've ever had. We are over 400 miles of brand-new wall. You see the numbers and we let people in, but they have to come in legally," Trump said.

"What happened? Parents, their kids were ripped from their arms and separated. And now they cannot find over 500 sets of those parents, and those kids are alone. Nowhere to go. Nowhere to go. It's criminal," Biden said.

With the debates now over, the candidates now turn their attention to turning out their supporters in key states — as well as those voters who still need to mail in their ballots.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.