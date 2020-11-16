President Trump Again Falsely Claims He Won Reelection

President Trump has also said that Joe Biden won the presidential election only because it was "rigged."

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

And President Trump is once again falsely claimed he won the election.

He admitted on Twitter that Joe Biden won the election, but only because it was "rigged."

Twitter flagged the tweet, and the president shows no signs of conceding, even though there is no path for his reelection.

Earlier today, Biden says the president's refusal to concede could be deadly for Americans: "More people may die if we don’t coordinate. ... It’s important that there be coordination now.”

