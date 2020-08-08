President Trump Signs Executive Actions To Provide COVID-19 Relief

The actions extend unemployment benefits, defer student loan payments and suspend some payroll taxes, while providing assistance for renters.

President Donald Trump signed four executive actions Saturday in an attempt to bypass a stalemate in Congress over the next coronavirus relief bill.

"We've had it, and we're going to save American jobs and provide relief to American workers," he said.

Congress missed a self-imposed deadline to agree on legislation Friday. President Trump, who was at his golf club in New Jersey, then vowed to take executive action.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin recommended the unilateral move.

The actions suspend payroll taxes for Americans who make less than $100,000 a year and provide financial assistance to struggling renters and homeowners so they can stay in their homes. They also defer student loan payments and extend unemployment benefits, providing Americans who file with an additional $400 per week.

"We will end this pandemic and we will rebuild the greatest economy in the history of the world," the president said.

The actions are expected to face legal challenges.