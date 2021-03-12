President Hopeful After Signing COVID Aid Package

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Thursday night.

"There is hope and light of better days ahead. If we all do our part, this country will be vaccinated soon. Our economy will be on the mend. Our kids will be back in school. And we'll have proven once again that this country can do anything," said President Biden, addressing the nation last night after signing a $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill.

The White House says some Americans could start seeing their $1,400 payments from the new legislation this weekend.