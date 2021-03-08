President Nominates 2 Women Generals For Promotions

Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost and Army Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson will take on new assignments to four-star commands.

President Biden has nominated two female generals for promotions.

The Senate is expected to approve the promotions of Air Force Gen Jacqueline Van Ovost and Army Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson.

They will take on new assignments to four-star commands.

Their nominations were stalled while Donald Trump was president. The Pentagon reportedly held off over fears Trump would deny the nominations because they are women.