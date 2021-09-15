President Meets With CEOs About Vaccine Mandate

The president recently announced companies with 100 or more workers will soon have to require their employees get vaccinated or face weekly testing.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

President Biden met with some of the biggest CEO's in the country Wednesday as part of his administration's efforts to get more COVID shots into arms.

Executives from Microsoft, The Walt Disney Company, Columbia Sportswear and other businesses were in attendance.

Less than a week ago, President Biden announced companies with 100 or more workers will soon have to require their employees get vaccinated or face weekly testing.