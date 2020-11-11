President Makes First Official Appearance Since Election Was Called

He visited Arlington National Cemetery this morning, along with first lady Melania Trump.

President Trump made his first public appearance since Thursday, other than personal outings this weekend.

They participated in a Veterans Day observance.

The president was last seen golfing in Virginia this weekend.

He made his last public address Thursday in the White House briefing room, where he repeated baseless claims of widespread election fraud.