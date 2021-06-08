President Ends Infrastructure Talks With Sen. Capito

In a statement, Capito said she was disappointed President Biden ended the talks, but also expressed interest in ongoing bipartisan work.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

President Joe Biden ended infrastructure talks with GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Tuesday.

He's now reaching out to senators from both parties, in an effort to find bipartisan compromise.

The breakdown comes after weeks of talks between the president and Capito.

The biggest sticking point -- paying for the bill. GOP senators offered a $928 billion proposal, but Biden wants to spend $1.7 trillion to rebuild the nation's roads, bridges, highways and other infrastructure.

In a statement, Capito said she was disappointed President Biden ended the talks, but also expressed interest in ongoing bipartisan work.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.