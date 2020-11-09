President-Elect Joe Biden Urges Americans To Wear Masks

President-elect Joe Biden: "A mask is not a political statement, but it is a good way to start pulling the country together."

The United States just surpassed 10 million confirmed coronavirus cases.

President-elect Joe Biden is already working on how to tackle the pandemic when he takes office. Earlier today, he unveiled some of his plans. One main focus – encouraging everyone to wear a mask.

President-elect Joe Biden said, "It doesn't matter your party, your point of view. We can save tens of thousands of lives if everyone would just wear a mask. For the next few months – not Democrat or Republican lives – American lives. A mask is not a political statement, but it is a good way to start pulling the country together."

As coronavirus cases surge in the U.S., Pfizer says early data from its vaccine trial shows it may be 90 percent effective at preventing COVID-19.

The drug company enrolled more than 43,000 people in the U.S. and five other countries and has recorded 94 cases of the coronavirus. Pfizer says it is on track to file an emergency use authorization application with the FDA later this month.