President-elect Joe Biden To Unveil Coronavirus Plan

There are reports Biden is working on a new benefit for low-income and middle-class families with children in that coronavirus relief package.

President-elect Biden is expected to speak tonight, laying out a plan to get on the other side of the coronavirus pandemic.

That'll largely be the focus of his first 100-days in office.

It includes working with local governments to figure out how to speed up the vaccination process.

The president-elect is also expected to urge Americans to get back to the basics by wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.

He's also expected to tap Congress to provide more money to states and of course those increased $2,000 stimulus payments.

He may be pushing for a tax credit of $300 per month to families with kids under six years old and $250 a month for families with kids between the ages of six and 17.