President-elect Joe Biden Taps Ron Klain As Chief Of Staff

President-elect Joe Biden is moving ahead and beginning to name members of his administration.

Biden tapped Ron Klain to serve as his chief of staff.

Klain is a long-time Democratic adviser and served as Biden's chief of staff during his first years as vice president.

Klain also served as the coordinator of the Ebola response for the Obama-Biden White House in 2014.

Biden said Klain has the ability to work across the aisle and will help confront the COVID crisis.