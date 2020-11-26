President-Elect Joe Biden Delivers Thanksgiving Address

President-Elect Joe Biden delivers a Thanksgiving address, urging unity in the face of surging U.S. coronavirus cases.

President-Elect Joe Biden Delivers a thanksviging address, hoping to deliver a feeling of unity as health officials urge Americans to stay put this holiday season.

"This is the moment where we need to steel our spines, redouble our efforts, and recommit ourselves to the fight," Biden said. "Let's remember, we're all in this together."

Biden's remarks come as the nation faces an average of 165,000 new coronavirus cases per day, an increase of 70 percent from just two weeks ago.