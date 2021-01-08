President-Elect Joe Biden Comments On Capitol Riot Response

President-elect Joe Biden discussed the different responses to the riot in the capitol this week, and to blm protests last year.

THis was Lafayette Square last June here in D.C. when authorities used tear gas to break up Black Lives Matter protesters. A few minutes later the president walked through there for a photo op, holding up a bible.





Earlier today, President-Elect Joe Biden said one of his granddaughters came to him, pointing out the difference in the treatment of protesters vs the rioters yesterday.

"She sent me a photo of military people in full military gear, scores of them lining the steps of the Lincoln Memorial because of protests by Black Lives Matter," Biden said. "She said 'Pop, this isn't fair.' No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, it wouldn't have been — they would have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol. We all know that's true. And it is unacceptable. Totally unacceptable."