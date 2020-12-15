President-Elect Biden Speaks After Electoral Vote

On Monday, the Electoral College confirmed President-elect Joe Biden's win in the presidential election.

President-elect Joe Biden spoke of President Trump's denial of the 2020 presidential election results.

"The Trump campaign brought dozens and dozens and dozens of legal challenges to test the result," President-elect Biden said. "They were heard again and again, and each of the time they were heard or found to be without merit."

President-elect Joe Biden gave a speech last night after electors cast their votes, affirming Biden as the winner of the presidential election.

Biden criticized President Trump's efforts to overturn the election, calling it an assault on democracy.

Here's what happens next: the Electoral College votes will be sent to Congress next month to be formally counted. Biden's inauguration is January 20.

