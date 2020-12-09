President-elect Biden Sets Priorities For First 100 Days

President-elect Joe Biden and his team are preparing to take over in the middle of the coronavirus crisis.

Yesterday, Biden set his first three goals to get the coronavirus under control during his first 100 days

President-elect Joe Biden: "I am absolutely convinced that in 100 days we can change the course of the disease and change life in America for the better"

Biden developed the priorities with Dr. Anthony Fauci. The president-elect says he'll sign an order on his first day in office requiring masks "Wherever possible."

His second priority is to get 100 million vaccine shots into Americans' arms during that same time period. And finally, Biden says he wants to get children safely back to in-person learning.

He says it will require funding from Congress and public health support from state and local governments.