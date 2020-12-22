President-elect Biden Receives Pfizer Vaccine

Biden said he wanted to show Americans it was safe and of course, give credit where credit was due.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden got the vaccine yesterday.

The president-elect received his first dose of Pfizer's vaccine live on TV at a hospital in Delaware.

Biden said he wanted to show Americans it was safe and of course, give credit where credit was due.

Biden said: "The people who put this together, the front line workers, the people who were the ones who actually did the clinical work. The administration deserves some credit getting this off the ground with Operation Warp Speed."

Vice-president-elect Kamala Harris and her husband are set to be vaccinated next week.