President-Elect Biden Proposes $1.9 Trillion Relief Plan

President-elect Joe Biden lays out his COVID-19 vaccination initiative and what he calls the "American rescue plan."

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

President-elect Joe Biden laid out his COVID-19 vaccination initiative after introducing his $1.9 trillion "American rescue plan."

The vaccination proposal has three goals: create a national vaccination program; provide financial relief to Americans; and support communities by providing funding for small businesses, first responders and other essential workers.

Here are some of the highlights: $1,400 direct payments, an extra $400 per week in unemployment, raise he minimum wage to $15 per hour, provide $170 billion to reopen schools and expand emergency paid leave.

Biden says he knows it's a huge price tag but there's no other option.

"I know what I just described does not come cheaply. The failure to do so will cost dearly. The consensus among leading economists is we simply cannot afford not to do what I'm proposing," he said.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.