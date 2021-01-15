President-Elect Biden Lays Out COVID-19 Vaccine Plan

Calling on states to expand who can get vaccinated to include anyone 65 and older plus more essential workers like teachers and grocery employees

President-elect Joe Biden has laid out his vision for vaccinating the country against COVID-19.

As part of his plan, he's calling on states to expand who can get vaccinated; anyone 65 and older and more essential workers, such as educators and grocery store employees.

President-elect Biden will also lean on the Defense Production Act to scale up production of vaccines and other supplies.

And he'll tap FEMA to set up more places to get a shot.

He said, "That's why we're going to harness the full resources of the federal government to establish thousands of community vaccination centers."

The Biden administration has a goal of 100 million doses into the arms of Americans in 100 days.

He says the vaccine effort to this point has been "dismal failure." So far, around 12 million doses have been administered.