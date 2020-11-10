Biden's Team Explores Legal Action Over Delay in Transition Funding

The declaration delay by the General Services Administration prevents Biden from using federal funds for White House transition.

Biden's transition team is reportedly exploring legal action over the General Services Administration's delay in confirming his projected win.

The report from Reuters and Axios comes after Biden was declared the projected winner by multiple news outlets on Saturday, including the Associated Press.

The delay from the agency prevents Biden's team from using federal money to help transition into the White House.

The millions of dollars would pay for salaries and travel.