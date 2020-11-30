President-Elect Biden Breaks Foot Playing With Dog

A CT scan on Sunday found small fractures in two small bones in President-elect Biden's foot.

President-elect Joe Biden will likely wear a walking boot for the next several weeks after breaking his right foot.

You can see Biden leaving his doctor's office last night with an apparent limp.

He suffered the injury Saturday, after he slipped while playing with one of his dogs.

A CT scan Sunday found small fractures in two small bones in his foot, according to his doctor. Reporters were not allowed to meet with Biden, despite requests.