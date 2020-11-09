President-elect Biden Announces COVID Task Force

The list of board members includes Dr. Rick Bright, who resigned last month from the HHS.

President-elect Biden has said addressing the pandemic will be his top priority.

This morning, he released the names of people who will serve on his COVID-19 advisory board.

A few familiar names will co-chair the task force.

Dr. Vivek Murthy served as a former surgeon general.

Dr. David Kessler headed up the FDA.

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith from Yale will also play a role.

Biden says he wants his response to COVID to be informed by science and experts.

Dr. Eric Goosby is an infectious diseases expert who served in both the Obama and Clinton White Houses.

And Loyce Pace is the executive director of the Global Health Council.

