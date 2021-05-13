President: Vaccine Approval For Ages 12 To 15 A "Giant Step"

COVID vaccines are available at 15,000 pharmacies and at pediatricians' offices.

President Biden is urging parents to get their children vaccinated.

The president made the plea Wednesday hours after the panel's recommendation. He called the development a "giant step."

"More than 15,000 pharmacies across this country will be ready to vaccinate this age group," he said. "We're also going to be getting vaccines to pediatricians and family doctors, so parents and children can talk to their doctors who they trust about getting the vaccination, and they'll be able to do it at that office. The bottom line is this, the vaccine for kids between the ages of 12 and 15 are safe, effective, easy, fast and free."

As of today the U.S. has administered 250 million shots since President Biden took office. He said the U.S. is now on track for 60% of adults to have at least one shot by next week.