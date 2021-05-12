President Biden, Vice President Harris Meet With Congressional Leaders

Nancy Pelosi, Kevin McCarthy, Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell are expected to discuss the administration's over $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet for the first time today with all four leaders of Congress.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell are expected to discuss the administration's over $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

The president says he's willing to negotiate. So have Republicans, who have proposed a $568 billion package.