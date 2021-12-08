President Biden Visiting Kansas City To Tout Infrastructure Package

The president is expected to speak on how the massive spending package will help improve roads, bridges, public transportation and create local jobs.

President Joe Biden is visiting Kansas City, Missouri, Wednesday to push his signature infrastructure package, which was signed into law Nov. 15.

Since the bill passed, we've seen the president along with other cabinet secretaries and members of his administration hitting the road to meet voters and talk specifically about how this massive spending bill is going to impact local communities.

President Biden is expected to visit the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority to capitalize on what is a major bipartisan victory for his administration. He'll deliver remarks on how the new infrastructure package will help rebuild bridges and roads, make investments in public transportation and create local jobs.

This is the first time President Biden is visiting a conservative state, as Missouri voted for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. The trip comes as the president's approval ratings have been slipping, which is spelling a bit of trouble for Democratic lawmakers heading into a midterm election year.