President Biden, U.K. PM Johnson Make New Commitments As Partners

The original charter led to the creation of the United Nations and the NATO alliance after World War II.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

President Biden and the prime minister of the United Kingdom signed a new Atlantic Charter to build on the nations' partnership to tackle new challenges.

The original charter led to the creation of the United Nations and the NATO alliance after World War II.

The new document aims to promote human rights and free trade and take on election disinformation.

Russia has been accused of meddling in U.S. elections.

President Biden plans to meet with his Russian counterpart next week.