President Biden Touring Tornado Damage In Kentucky

After multiple tornadoes slammed Kentucky, President Biden will make the trip to hard-hit Mayfield to view the damage with his own eyes Wednesday.

That powerful storm system killed several people across Kentucky. The youngest victim was just 2 months old. The oldest, according to the governor, was 98 years old.

Over 100 people are still unaccounted for. FEMA is still on the ground searching for those missing.

Tuesday the governor gave updates on cleanup and emergency living situations. The Mayfield mayor says some locals are hindering the cleanup efforts.