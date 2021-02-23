President Biden To Visit Texas Following Deadly Winter Storm

The president said last week he was considering a trip to the state, but only if he wouldn't disrupt recovery efforts.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Houston, Texas Friday following the harsh winter weather that left millions without power and a lack of clean water.

His press secretary Jen Psaki didn't release many details of the president's trip but said the president will visit a COVID vaccine distribution center and meet with local officials regarding the crisis.