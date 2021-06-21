President Biden To Respond To Infrastructure Proposal

Press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden administration seeking more details on plan developed by 11 Republicans and nine Democrats.

President Biden is expected to give his response today to a bipartisan infrastructure plan that has been gaining support from Senators.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is one of the 21 senators in favor of the new lower-cost plan.

"I think the difference between this negotiation and the earlier negotiation is that we're willing to add more new money to infrastructure in this package and I am hopeful that the White House and Joe Biden stay involved, we can get there," said Graham. "I will just say this: 'President Biden, if you want an infrastructure bill for a trillion dollars, it's there for the taking.'"