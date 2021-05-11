President Biden to Meet With Governors About Vaccines

The group includes Democratic governors from Minnesota, Maine and New Mexico and Republican heads of state from Ohio, Massachusetts and Utah.

President Biden will meet virtually with a bipartisan group of governors today and talk about how

to get more people vaccinated.

The group includes Democratic governors from Minnesota, Maine and New Mexico

and Republican heads of state from Ohio, Massachusetts and Utah.

The White House set a goal of getting 70 percent of adults at least one shot by July 4th.