President Biden to Meet With Governors About Vaccines

May 11, 2021
The group includes Democratic governors from Minnesota, Maine and New Mexico and Republican heads of state from Ohio, Massachusetts and Utah.
President Biden will meet virtually with a bipartisan group of governors today and talk about how
to get more people vaccinated.
The White House set a goal of getting 70 percent of adults at least one shot by July 4th.