President To Meet With George Floyd's Family On Anniversary Of Death

The White House has confirmed President Biden will meet privately with George Floyd's family at the White House tomorrow.

Tuesday marks exactly one year since Floyd's murder at the hands of a former White police officer in Minneapolis.

Floyd's daughter, mother, brothers, sister-in-law and nephew will attend the meeting in Washington D.C.

Events are planned nationwide this week in Floyd's honor.

Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill have been unable to reach a deal on a police reform bill named after him.