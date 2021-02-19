President Biden To Lay Out Foreign Policy At G-7

The White House also said President Biden would encourage G-7 partners to follow through on their pledge to support COVAX.

President Biden will make his first major appearance on the global stage today during a virtual G-7 meeting and Munich Security Conference.

Yesterday, the State Department announced the U.S. was ready to rejoin talks to restore the Iran nuclear deal.

The U.S. left the agreement under former President Trump.

The White House also said President Biden would encourage G-7 partners to follow through on their pledge to support COVAX. That's the World Health Organization initiative aimed at vaccine equity.

The administration says the U.S. will commit $4 billion over the next two years to the program.