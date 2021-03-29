President Biden To Deliver COVID Update

He's expected to give an update on the state of vaccinations.

President Biden is set to hold a news conference this afternoon about COVID.

According to the CDC, more than 143-million shots have been administered in the U.S. so far. And at least 15-percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

Late last week, President Biden upped his goal to 200-million doses administered by his first 100 days in office.

You can watch the president's remarks live this afternoon on Newsy. That's set for 2:30 EST.