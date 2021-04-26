President Biden To Announce Summer Food Program

The plan will provide $375 each for 34 million students to buy food over the summer.

The Biden administration will launch the largest summer food program in history for low-income children.

The plan will provide $375 each for 34 million students to buy food over the summer.

It's about $7 per weekday for the roughly 10 weeks students are out of school.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says some families struggle to feed their kids over the summer and that's especially true this year because of the pandemic.