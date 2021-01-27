President Biden Signs Executive Orders For Racial Equity

He ordered the Department of Justice to end its use of private prisons.

President Biden has signed another series of executive orders.

The latest ones addressed racial injustice.

He ordered the Department of Justice to end its use of private prisons, directing the attorney general not to renew contracts.

President Biden said it's the first step to stop corporations from profiting off incarcerations.

The president said the country needs to address systemic racism immediately.

"It's just been weeks since all of America witnessed a group of thugs, insurrectionists, political extremists and white supremacists violently attack the Capitol of our democracy," President Biden said. "And so now, now is the time to act. It's time to act."

The new orders recommit the federal government to respect tribal sovereignty and denounce discrimination toward Asian American and Pacific Islander communities over the coronavirus.

President Biden also pushed for more equitable housing policies.